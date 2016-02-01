Feb 1 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Appoints Frank Schaich to the executive board

* Has appointed Frank Schaich to executive board for a term of three years effective as of Feb. 1

* Supervisory board also supports continuation of Schaich's position on management board of Fair Value Reit-AG in Munich Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)