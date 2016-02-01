BRIEF-Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
* Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
Feb 1 Stockmann Oyj Abp
* Stockmann has today completed the divestment of its department store business in Russia to Reviva Holdings Limited, as announced on 27 November 2015
* The transaction has been approved by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service
* The Russian department store business will be reported as a discontinuing operation in the financial statements for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Kroger announces retirement of Paul Bowen, President of Jay C and Ruler
WASHINGTON, May 23 U.S. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to cut $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim in an austere budget unveiled on Tuesday at healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military.