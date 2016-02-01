BRIEF-GoPro CEO Nick Woodman on CNBC says on track to achieve Q2 guidance
* GoPro Inc CEO Nick Woodman on CNBC says on track to achieve Q2 guidance Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Rockhopper Exploration :
* Rig contract
* Premier Oil served a notice to Ocean Rig UDW Inc for breach of material obligations under contract for Eirik Raude drilling unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* GoPro Inc CEO Nick Woodman on CNBC says on track to achieve Q2 guidance Further company coverage:
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results