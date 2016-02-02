Feb 2 Nemetschek AG
* Nemetschek Group with preliminary figures for 2015: record
figures for revenue and EBITDA
* FY EBITDA 69.5 million eur
* FY revenue rose 30.6 percent to 285.3 million eur
* Forecast adjusted upwards and again exceeded for financial
year 2015
* revenue grows by 30.6% to reach new top mark of eur 285.3
million
* FY EBITDA rises to eur 69.5 million, EBITDA margin at
24.4 pct
* in Q4, EBITDA rose to eur 20.1 million (previous year:
eur 18.0 million), which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 25.3
pct
