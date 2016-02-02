Feb 2 Sainsbury Plc :
* Possible offer for home retail group plc by J Sainsbury
Plc
* In addition, Home Retail Group shareholders will receive
payments about 25 pence and . 2.8 pence in lieu of a final
dividend
* Possible offer implies a value of approximately 1.1
billion for Home Retail Group's share capital, based on closing
price of Sainsbury's shares on 1 February 2016
* Under terms of possible offer, Home Retail Group
shareholders will own approximately 12 per cent of combined
group
* Expects possible offer will be accretive to its earnings
per share in first full year following completion.
* Possible offer will also include a mix and match
facility
* In third full year following completion Sainsbury's also
expects possible offer will result in double digit earnings per
share accretion
* Expected that realisation of identified synergies will
require one-off exceptional costs of approximately 140 mln
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)