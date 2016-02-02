BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne to buy MOTIVE Drilling for $75 mln payable at deal closing
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
Feb 2 Babcock International
* Ascent joint venture contract award
* Award of a 1.1 billion stg contract to deliver fixed wing element of UK military flying training system to Ascent Flight Training Ltd
* aircrew training will take place at several military sites and comprises delivery of three aircraft types, together with provision of instruction, infrastructure and full life support through to 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BAB.L LMT.N]
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
May 22 Fox News was hit with new sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits on Monday, adding to the catalog of complaints that has rattled the U.S. cable news network and its corporate parent 21st Century Fox Inc.