BRIEF-STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
Feb 2 Wild Bunch AG :
* Implements cash capital increase with proceeds of around 1.37 million euros ($1.50 million) at 2.05 euros per share
* Will issue a total of 668,980 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner
LOS ANGELES, May 22 One Direction singer Harry Styles cemented his transition into a solo career with a chart-topping debut album on Monday, the second member of the band to top the chart.