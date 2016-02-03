Feb 3 Foxtons Group Plc
* Fy revenue rose 4 percent to 150 million stg
* group turnover was up 4% to £150m
* foxtons sales volumes increased by 4%
* mix within lettings shifted towards renewals with a
record number of tenants extending their tenancies
* performance in second half of year was particularly
encouraging with group adjusted ebitda 2 growing substantially
from first half
* full year ebitda expected to be in line with last year
(2014: £46.2m) and margins remaining over 30%.
* company enters 2016 with an encouraging sales pipeline, a
strong lettings book and a proven strategy for further growth
through organic branch expansion.
