Feb 3 Intl Con Airline Grp
* IAG January 2016 group traffic statistics
* Group traffic in January, measured in revenue passenger
kilometres, increased by 11.9 per cent versus January 2015
* Group premium traffic for month of January increased by
2.1 per cent on a pro-forma basis
* Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose
by 9.4 per cent (up 3.1 per cent on a pro-forma basis).
* British Airways announced today that it will resume
direct flights to tehran on July 14
* Route will launch as a six-per-week service before moving
to daily flights from winter 2016
* Service from Heathrow terminal 5 will be operated by a
four-class boeing 777
* Airlines would cooperate commercially and expand their
codeshare arrangements on flights between and within both
regions
