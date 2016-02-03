BRIEF-Tibet Cheezheng Tibetan Medicine to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 800 mln yuan
* Says it and unit will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 800 million yuan
Feb 3 Brain AG says
* Sets ipo price at 9 euros per share
* Total of 3,608,054 shares were placed in context of offering. Thereof 3,500,000 shares result from a capital increase
* Total placement volume amounts to approximately 32.5 million euros, from which company will receive gross proceeds of 31.5 million euros
* Percentage of new shareholders in company's share capital will at least be 21.3% post IPO
* Trading on the regulated market expected to start on 9 February 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it and unit will apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 800 million yuan
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner