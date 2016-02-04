BRIEF-TAT Technologies Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
Feb 4 Yoc AG :
* Confirms revenue increase of around 17 per cent for Q4/2015
* Gross proceeds in FY/2015 will be at around 33 per cent, a 1 per cent rise year-on-year (FY/2014: 32 per cent; FY/2013: 29 per cent)
* In current Q1 of 2016, a consolidation of positive trend is becoming apparent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets