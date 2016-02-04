BRIEF-TAT Technologies Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
Feb 4 Cxense ASA :
* Announced an agreement with FromOne, Japan's sports publishing, digital media, e-commerce and futsal venue operating company
* Contract includes licensing the Cxense Insight (real-time analytics), Cxense DMP (Data Management Platform) and Cxense Content (site personalization) products Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TAT Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results and declares a $3 million cash dividend
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets