BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Feb 4 Fabege AB :
* Sells Uarda 5, Arenastaden, to Union Investment Real Estate GmbH
* Transfer of ownership will occur on March 1, 2016
* Sale will occur in form of company with underlying property value of 2.26 billion Swedish crowns ($269.12 million)
* Transaction will generate a gain of 159 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3976 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp files for offering of up to 14.22 million common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMbWLn) Further company coverage: