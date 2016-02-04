BRIEF-Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Grenkeleasing AG :
* Intends scrip dividend
* Proposal to pay a dividend of 1.50 euros ($1.68) per ordinary share for business year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: