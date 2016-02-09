Feb 9 Redrow Plc
* Interim dividend 4 pence per share
* legal completions rose 18% to 2178 (2015: 1850), with
help to buy continuing to support demand
* as a result of this strong performance, whilst we
continue to invest in growing business, we have also doubled
interim dividend to 4p per share.
* we ended first half with a record order book up 51% on
this time last year
* H1 pretax profit 104 million stg
* earnings per share up 15% to 22.9p
* gross margin rose to 24.2% (2015: 22.3%)
* group revenue rose 8% to a half year record of £603m
* homes revenue increased 14% to a half year record of
£584m driven by an 18% increase in legal completions
