Feb 12 Segro Plc :

* Statement regarding press comment

* Notes recent media comment regarding a possible transaction with Roxhill Developments

* Confirms that it is in discussions regarding a possible arrangement with Roxhill

* Talks regarding a possible arrangement with Roxhill that will enable Segro to strengthen its presence in UK big box logistics market

* Arrangement would involve Segro and Roxhill working together over a period of years to develop a number of land sites in Midlands and South East regions of UK, which are currently held under option by Roxhill