Feb 12 Hypoport AG :

* Approves share repurchase programme

* To repurchase up to 60,000 of company's own shares

* Maximum volume of shares that may be repurchased during buy-back programme has been set at 5,000 shares per day

* Maximum price per share has been set to no more than 65.00 euros ($73.09) (excluding purchase-related costs)