BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Hypoport AG :
* Approves share repurchase programme
* To repurchase up to 60,000 of company's own shares
* Maximum volume of shares that may be repurchased during buy-back programme has been set at 5,000 shares per day
* Maximum price per share has been set to no more than 65.00 euros ($73.09) (excluding purchase-related costs)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing