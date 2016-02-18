Feb 18 Rexam Plc :
* FY sales from cont ops 3.925 bln stg vs 3.832 bln stg yr
ago
* Beverage can volumes including uac up 4 pct (2 pct
organic)
* Underlying operating profit flat at constant currency,
including UAC
* Underlying earnings per share up 5 pct
* Final dividend declared as a second interim dividend of
11.9p, taking total to 17.7p in line with 2014, consistent with
terms of Ball offer
* Total dividend 17.7 pence per share
* Recommended offer by ball corporation progressing with
completion expected towards end of h1 2016
* Looking ahead, environment remains challenging but we
continue to expect low single digit growth in global can
volumes
