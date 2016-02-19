Feb 19 Telenor Asa

* VimpelCom Ltd., in which Telenor ASA currently holds a 33% stake, has today announced that the company has admitted FCPA violations and reached a settlement agreement with US and Dutch authorities after investigation relating to VimpelCom's business in Uzbekistan and prior dealings with Takilant Ltd

* As part of the settlements, VimpelCom will pay USD 795 million in fines and disgorgements to US and Dutch authorities, and retain an independent corporate monitor for at least three years

* Corruption is unacceptable and it is very serious that VimpelCom now has admitted to violations of the US Foreign Corruption Practices Act and relevant Dutch Laws.

* Telenor has fully cooperated with investigating authorities as a witness.

* The fines are within the provision that VimpelCom has previously made for this purpose. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)