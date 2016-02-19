Feb 19 Telenor Asa
* VimpelCom Ltd., in which Telenor ASA currently holds a 33%
stake, has today announced that the
company has admitted FCPA violations and reached a settlement
agreement with US and Dutch authorities after investigation
relating to VimpelCom's business in Uzbekistan and prior
dealings with Takilant Ltd
* As part of the settlements, VimpelCom will pay USD 795
million in fines and disgorgements to US and Dutch authorities,
and retain an independent corporate
monitor for at least three years
* Corruption is unacceptable and it is very serious that
VimpelCom now has admitted to violations of the US Foreign
Corruption Practices Act and relevant Dutch Laws.
* Telenor has fully cooperated with investigating
authorities as a witness.
* The fines are within the provision that VimpelCom has
previously made for this purpose.
