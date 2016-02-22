Feb 22 Xing Ag

* executive board proposes dividend increase and payment of a special dividend

* Says plans us joint venture between xing subsidiary kununu and monster

* proposes to increase regular dividend from eur 0.92 per share to eur 1.03 per share

* proposes an additional special dividend distribution of eur 1.50 per share

* Says total revenue 123 million eur in 2015

* Says EBITDA 36.6 million eur in 2015