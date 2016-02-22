BRIEF-Otherlevels Holdings expects to achieve cash flow positive status during FY18
* Expects to achieve cash flow positive status during FY18
Feb 22 Xing Ag
* executive board proposes dividend increase and payment of a special dividend
* Says plans us joint venture between xing subsidiary kununu and monster
* proposes to increase regular dividend from eur 0.92 per share to eur 1.03 per share
* proposes an additional special dividend distribution of eur 1.50 per share
* Says total revenue 123 million eur in 2015
* Says EBITDA 36.6 million eur in 2015
