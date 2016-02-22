Feb 22 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :
* Fiscal year 2015: revenue forecast achieved; clearly
surpassed forecast for EBIT before currency effects
* Revenues for 2015 fiscal year amounted to 404.6 million
euros ($449.75 million) (p/y: 381.1 million euros)
* FY EBIT reached 21.0 million euros before currency
effects (p/y: 15.1 million euros)
* For 2016 forecast revenue of roughly 410 million euros
and EBIT of 20 million euros
* 2016 revenue and EBIT forecasts are based on hedged
exchange rates as per end of 2015
* Significant level of new business expected again in 2016
* FY net income reached 7.5 million euros (p/y: 7.3 million
euros)
($1 = 0.8996 euros)
