Feb 22 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* Fiscal year 2015: revenue forecast achieved; clearly surpassed forecast for EBIT before currency effects

* Revenues for 2015 fiscal year amounted to 404.6 million euros ($449.75 million) (p/y: 381.1 million euros)

* FY EBIT reached 21.0 million euros before currency effects (p/y: 15.1 million euros)

* For 2016 forecast revenue of roughly 410 million euros and EBIT of 20 million euros

* 2016 revenue and EBIT forecasts are based on hedged exchange rates as per end of 2015

* Significant level of new business expected again in 2016

* FY net income reached 7.5 million euros (p/y: 7.3 million euros)