BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 ElringKlinger AG
* 2015 revenue improves by 14 % to eur 1,507 million, organically by 6 %
* 2015 Clean EBIT before purchase price allocation totals eur 140 million
* 2015 clean EBIT includes exceptional charges of eur 34 million due to capacity bottlenecks in original equipment segment
* Q4 sales revenue up by 14% to eur 390 million
* Q4 clean EBIT before purchase price allocation at eur 27 million
* Measures initiated to address high level of capacity utilization at original equipment segment are already having a visibly positive effect
* To publish outlook for current financial year on March 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.