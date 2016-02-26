BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 William Hill Plc :
* FY group operating profit of 291.4 mln stg, up 2 pct excluding about 87 mln stg of additional UK gambling duties
* FY revenue fell 1 percent to 1.591 billion stg
* Final dividend 8.4 pence per share
* FY net debt for covenant purposes reduced to 488.2 mln stg (2014: 602.8 mln stg)
* Dividend policy changed to increase payout ratio to around 50 pct of adjusted earnings
* Share buyback of 200 mln stg announced, to be completed over next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.