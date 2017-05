Feb 26 Mediclin AG :

* Current chairman of management board of Mediclin Aktiengesellschaft Volker Feldkamp will leave company as of March 31, 2016 by mutual consent

* As of April 1st, 2016 Volker Hippler will succeed Feldkamp and as of July 1st, 2016 Ulf Ludwig will be member of management board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)