BRIEF-Banca Intermobiliare vice chairman Giampaolo Provaggi resigns with immediate effect
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
Feb 29 MBB SE :
* Revenue and earnings in 2015 above forecast; considerable growth in 2016
* Dividend increases to 0.59 euros per share
* Forecast 2016: 300 million euros in revenue and 2.00 euros eps
* 252.8 million euros ($277 million)record revenue in 2015 and EPS of 1.78 euros above forecast
* FY consolidated earnings stood at 11.7 million euros(previous year 13.2 million euros)
* FY EBITDA also marks a new record with 24.8 million euros(23.0 million euros before)
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde