Feb 29 Pyrolyx AG :

* Capital increase from company funds at a ratio of 1:4

* Total of 2,244,964 new no-par value bearer shares with a nominal value of 1.00 euros each will be issued

* Share capital will rise from hitherto 561,241 euros to 2,806,205 euros ($3.07 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)