Feb 29 Wh Ireland Group Plc

* Fy revenue rose 3 percent to 30.9 million stg

* Final results

* Group turnover increased by 3% to £30.9m (2014: £30.0m)

* Operating profit of £1.1m before exceptional item (2014: £0.7m)

* Exceptional item relates to an FCA fine of £1.2m

* Operating loss after exceptional item of £0.05m (2014: profit of £0.7m)

* Target remains to reach a 50% level of recurring revenue across group (compared with 36% in 2015)

* Taken prudent decision to forego a final dividend