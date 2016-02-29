BRIEF-Bain Capital announces launch of sale of remaining stake in Maisons du Monde
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde
Feb 29 Wh Ireland Group Plc
* Fy revenue rose 3 percent to 30.9 million stg
* Final results
* Group turnover increased by 3% to £30.9m (2014: £30.0m)
* Operating profit of £1.1m before exceptional item (2014: £0.7m)
* Exceptional item relates to an FCA fine of £1.2m
* Operating loss after exceptional item of £0.05m (2014: profit of £0.7m)
* Target remains to reach a 50% level of recurring revenue across group (compared with 36% in 2015)
* Taken prudent decision to forego a final dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 CONSOLIDATED RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.1 MILLION YEAR AGO