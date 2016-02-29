BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
Feb 29 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Says insolvency plan submitted
* Restructuring by way of partial waiver of debts, capital decrease and subsequent non-cash and cash capital increases while retaining stock exchange listing
* Is confident that insolvency plan will be approved by vast majority of creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.