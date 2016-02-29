BRIEF-Voztelecom Q1 net loss widens to 0.4 mln euros
* Q1 NET LOSS 370,619 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 142,747 EUROS YEAR AGO
Feb 29 Init Innovation In Traffic Systems AG :
* Preliminary figures for 2015: revenues and EBIT within the target range
* Achieved a new record of 105.3 million euros (2014: 103 million euros) in revenues in FY
* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 10.8 million euros (2014: 18.7 million euros)
* FY net profit after interest and taxes decreased to 7.6 million euros (2014: 12.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* H1 REVENUE EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qNYg2P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)