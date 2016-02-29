Feb 29 Artnet AG

* Preliminary results for 2015 - forecast regarding net profit significantly exceeded, revenue in euros increased by more than 20 pct

* Group net profit for 2015 financial year of approx. 0.64 million euros ($695,104.00) versus approx. -3.05 million euros year ago

* Group revenue increased from (rounded) 13.9 million euros in 2014 to approx. 17.3 million euros in financial year of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)