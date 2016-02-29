BRIEF-Comarch Q1 operating results to be lower by about 7.8 mln zlotys due to currency exchange differences
* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
Feb 29 Datagroup AG :
* Datagroup with strong revenue growth and top ranking in customer satisfaction
* Q1 revenues up 7 pct to 41.6 million euros ($45.23 million)
* EBITDA slightly lower in Q1, totalling 2.5 million euros (previous year 3.1 million euros, -20 pct)
* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 907,000 euros were also lower yoy (previous year 1.65 million euros, -45 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both sides because there was so much at stake for over 500 million European citizens.