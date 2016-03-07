BRIEF-Auscann Group Holdings seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising
March 7 (Reuters) -
* Moberg Pharma divests three brands for $10.0 million
* Moberg Pharma says divestment results in a capital gain of $3 million
* Moberg Pharma says transaction is expected to close within next four weeks
* The three divested brands had total net sales of $6.1 million in 2015 and originated from earlier acquisitions where the primary purpose was to acquire strategic assets in specialty skin care
May 17 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :