March 7 (Reuters) -

* Moberg Pharma divests three brands for $10.0 million

* Moberg Pharma says divestment results in a capital gain of $3 million

* Moberg Pharma says transaction is expected to close within next four weeks

* The three divested brands had total net sales of $6.1 million in 2015 and originated from earlier acquisitions where the primary purpose was to acquire strategic assets in specialty skin care