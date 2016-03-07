BRIEF-Firstwave Cloud Technology signs Fortipartner agreement
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia
March 7 Watchstone Group Plc :
* Disposal
* Entered into an agreement to dispose of entire issued share capital of Quintica Holdings Limited
* Disposal to Quintica International Holdings Inc for approximately £1.35 million
* Will be entitled to additional consideration in event that Quintica is disposed of by QIH in year following completion of transaction
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives