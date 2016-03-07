March 7 Abcam Plc :

* H1 pretax profit 20.9 million stg versus 22.1 million stg year ago

* Revenue growth of 17.2 pct on a constant currency basis and 18.0 pct on a reported basis to 78.8 mln stg (H1 2015: 66.7 mln stg)

* Anticipated capital investment in systems and processes of 15 mln stg to £19m over next two years

* Interim dividend 2.354 pence per share