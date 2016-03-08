March 8 Esure Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit rose 29.7 percent to 134 million stg

* Total dividend 11.5 penceper share

* 2015 preliminary results

* Fy gross written premiums up 6.3 pct to 550.3 mln stg (2014: 517.8 mln stg)

* Fy in-force policies up 2.8 pct to 2.001 mln (2014: 1.946 mln)

* Profit before tax up 29.7 pct to 134.0 mln stg (2014: 103.3 mln stg)

* Combined operating ratio 5.9ppts higher at 97.8 pct (2014: 91.9 pct)

* Final dividend of 7.3 pence per share, which together with interim dividend of 4.2 pence per share, takes full year dividend to 11.5 pence per share

* Well capitalised under solvency ii with group coverage at 123 pct (137 pct prior to group final dividend) and solo coverage at 138 pct

* Current outlook for profitable growth is reflected in its decision to retain capital, in line with dividend policy, as we look to deliver stakeholder value over medium to long term

* 2016 has got off to a good start and we expect to deliver gross written premium growth of 10-15 pct and policy growth of 4-6 pct

* Combined operating ratio in motor and home is expected to be in region of 97-98 pct

* gocompare.com is already benefitting from our full ownership and we expect business to achieve an increase in profitability of 20-30 pct in 2016

* Final dividend 7.3 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: