BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management and IAM Private Debt Group report $28 mln financing
* Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group announce $28,000,000 financing for S.M. Group International Inc.
March 8 Close Brothers Group Plc
* Interim dividend up 6 percent to 19 penceper share
* H1 adjusted operating profit up 2 pct to 111.2 mln stg and adjusted basic earnings per share up 5 pct to 61.1p
* Banking division continued to deliver growth with 4.0 pct loan book growth in first half to 6.0 bln stg
* Dividend per share up 6 pct to 19.0 pence, in line with our progressive dividend policy
* Continue to expect a satisfactory performance for current year.
* H1 return on opening equity of 17.9 pct and common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6 pct
* H1 adjusted operating profit rose 2 percent to 111.2 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group announce $28,000,000 financing for S.M. Group International Inc.
* Says net premiums written for April 2017 $2,704 million versus $2,325.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: