BRIEF-Aurora Solar Technologies receives patent allowance from Taiwan
* Aurora Solar Technologies Inc says receives patent allowance from Taiwan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Birdstep Technology ASA :
* Birdstep Technology and Smith Micro International Inc has on March 8 entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary Birstep Technology AB to SMSI
* The trading will be suspended until additional information is published Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aurora Solar Technologies Inc says receives patent allowance from Taiwan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eiger announces results demonstrating benefit of ubenimex and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) modulation in experimental lymphedema Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: