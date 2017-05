March 8 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Secured an undrawn committed credit facility in amount of 25 million Danish crowns ($3.7 million)

* Says in combination with other economic components this provides Serendex with a satisfactory cash situation for remainder of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7637 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)