Certain lead tests could produce faulty results - U.S. regulators
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.
March 9 Karolinska Development AB :
* Its portfolio company Aprea raises 437 million Swedish crowns ($51.44 million)
* Aprea is investigating APR-246 in phase Ib/II clinical study in high-grade serous ovarian cancer
* New funds will be used by Aprea to advance clinical development of its lead cancer program
* Aprea is planning to conduct exploratory trials in other cancer indications
