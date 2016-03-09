March 9 Karolinska Development AB :

* Its portfolio company Aprea raises 437 million Swedish crowns ($51.44 million)

* Aprea is investigating APR-246 in phase Ib/II clinical study in high-grade serous ovarian cancer

* New funds will be used by Aprea to advance clinical development of its lead cancer program

* Company is planning to conduct exploratory trials in other cancer indications