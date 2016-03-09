Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 Restaurant Group Plc
* Final dividend 10.6 penceper share
* We will again have some challenges to face in 2016
* Confident that underlying strengths of our business will enable us to successfully navigate our way through this more challenging external environment
* Fy pretax profit rose 11.2 percent to 86.8 million stg
* Total dividend 17.4 penceper share
* Group revenues £685m, up 7.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
