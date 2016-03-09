BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg to consider additional issue of 60 million shares
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 9 (Reuters) -
* Premium British Chocolatier and retailer Hotel Chocolat announces its intention to seek admission of its shares to trading on AIM
* expected aggregate placing proceeds of approximately £50 million from issue of new shares by company and sale of existing shares by certain selling shareholders
* net proceeds receivable by company pursuant to placing will be used to accelerate group's growth strategy
* Admission expected to occur in Q2 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.