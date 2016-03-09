Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 Trelleborg :
* Says acquires Dutch anti-vibration engineering company Loggers Rubbertechniek
* Says sales of bought company amounted to approximately sek 110 mln in 2015
* Says acquisition strengthens Trelleborg's antivibration operation within marine applications in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
