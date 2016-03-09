BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months
March 9 Immofinanz AG :
* Announces intention to sell 10 million shares in Buwog AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
* Placing shares represent approximately 10 pct of company's issued share capital
* Proceeds of placement will be used to optimize overall cost of debt of Immofinanz via repayment of corporate loans to involved investment banks
* Barclays Bank plc, Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan Securities plc have been appointed as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for placement
* The placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors, which will be launched immediately following this announcement
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS