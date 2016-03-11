March 11 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Entered into an agreement to sell Hovfaret 11 in Oslo to Ragde Eiendom AS

* Transaction has same structure as sale of neighbour property Nedre Skøyen Vei 24-26 to Veidekke Eiendom AS, which was entered into in Sept. 2015

* Agreed property value in transaction is 79 million Norwegian crowns ($9.3 million), of which 5 million crowns as a deposit is due for payment in March 2016

* Annual rental revenues (2016) are 13.2 million crowns  Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4879 Norwegian crowns)