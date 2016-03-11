March 11 Harwood Wealth Group Plc:

* Intention to float on AIM

* Announces its intention to launch an initial public offering and placing

* N+1 singer is acting as sole broker and nominated adviser

* N+1 singer has raised £13.5 million (subject to admission and before expenses) in an over-subscribed fundraise

* £10 million was raised as new equity for company