BRIEF-Apranga signs franchise agreement with Orsay
* APRANGA GROUP INTRODUCING THE NEW BRAND ORSAY TO LITHUANIAN MARKET
March 11 Bilia
* Says Bilia sells Ford operation in Gothenburg and Stockholm
* Says purchase price is calculated to about SEK 90 millon and profit before tax to SEK 30 million, of which SEK 22 million will be accounted for in Q2 of 2016 and remaining profit of SEK 8 million during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 17 Declines in large caps weighed on Saudi stocks in early trade on Wednesday while the Dubai market rose as property developer DAMAC extended gains.