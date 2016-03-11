March 11 Bilia

* Says Bilia sells Ford operation in Gothenburg and Stockholm

* Says purchase price is calculated to about SEK 90 millon and profit before tax to SEK 30 million, of which SEK 22 million will be accounted for in Q2 of 2016 and remaining profit of SEK 8 million during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)