BRIEF-FCA U.S. issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed by DoJ
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
March 14 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Primary endpoint achieved with high statistical significance
* Epidiolex positive phase 3 pivotal study results
* Will now request a pre-NDA meeting with FDA to discuss our proposed regulatory submission
* GW Pharmaceuticals announces positive phase 3 pivotal study results for Epidiolex (cannabidiol)
* Phase 3 trial in a third epilepsy indication, is due to commence imminently and clinical development in a fourth indication is expected to commence in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.