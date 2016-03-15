BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :
* Announces rights issue of about 1.80 billion Swedish crowns ($215.59 million)
* Says complete terms and conditions of rights issue, including subscription price, expected to be announced no later than April 14 Source text: bit.ly/1RKUCbR Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3493 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.