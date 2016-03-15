BRIEF-Lancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
March 15 Schaeffler AG :
* In FY expanded its revenue by 9.1 percent to 13.2 billion euros ($14.65 billion)
* Including special items, group's EBIT for 2015 amounted to 1,402 million euros (prior year: 1,523 million euros)
* Dividend proposal of 35 cents per share - special dividend of 15 cents per share
* Group is anticipating approximately 600 million euros in free cash flow for 2016
* Anticipates revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent at constant currency in 2016
* Expects to generate an EBIT margin before special items of 12 to 13 percent in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :