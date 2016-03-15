March 15 Secunet Security Networks AG :

* Annual financial statements and annual report for 2015; 2016 profit distribution and forecast

* FY EBIT of Secunet group increased by 30 pct compared to previous year, rising from 6.6 million euros to 8.6 million euros ($9.55 million)

* Net income of 6.1 million euros in 2015 financial year, which corresponds to an increase of 1.7 million euros or 39 pct compared to previous year (4.4 million euros)

* In 2015 financial year, revenue of Secunet group grew by 11 pct, from 82.2 million euros in previous year to 91.1 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 revenue will remain roughly same and that EBIT margin will be in same region as previous year's figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)